BOSTON (CBS) — Boston baseball fans eager to get out of the house and into Fenway Park should be at the ready this Thursday morning. Single game tickets for Red Sox home games in April will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, the team announced Monday.

Opening Day on April 1 against the Baltimore Orioles is not included in the sale, but fans will have 15 other games to choose from. Tickets will be sold in pods of two and four, with a limit of one pod per game for each fan, and can be purchased on the team’s website.

Tickets will initially be priced at 2020 individual game prices but will fluctuate based on demand and variables, such as the date, number of tickets available, opponent, and weather conditions, the team said in its release.

It will obviously be a lot different going to the ballyard this year than in years past, with the stadium filled to just 12 percent capacity and fans required to follow several health and safety protocols in order to catch a game. Fans will be required to complete a health screening survey prior to entry, which can be found on the MLB Ballpark App.

Once inside, fans will be divided into five ‘neighborhood zones,’ where ticket holders can access the designated gates for entry and exit nearest their seat location as labeled on their game ticket. To help reduce contact throughout the gameday experience, fans will be issued a digital ticket through MLB’s Ballpark App, and all ticket scanning will be contactless.

Fans attending games at Fenway Park can go here to review the full list of safety protocols in place at the ballpark, which currently includes mandatory face coverings (except ages two and under), heightened sanitation procedures, reduced contact measures, and physical distancing. The site will be updated regularly with any changes to these protocols.