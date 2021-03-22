BOSTON (CBS) — For the better part of two decades, Tom Brady was so close to Patriots owner Robert Kraft that the quarterback was more or less considered to have been a part of the family. And though Brady moved on to a new team and found immediate success, that familial bond remains intact.

Kraft spoke to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated over the weekend, and though their conversation largely centered on the NFL’s new TV deal, the topic of Brady winning with the Buccaneers had to be broached.

While Kraft indicated he wasn’t happy to see his team’s relationship with Brady end, he was happy to see Brady win his seventh Super Bowl.

“Well, I was really happy for him,” Kraft said of Brady. “He’s a great guy and he gave us 20 wonderful years, and he made the choice to do what he wanted to do. Look, I wasn’t that happy to see him leave, but we gave him that opportunity to do it. And I want to say if we’re not going to win, and someone’s got to do it, I’m happy for him. He deserves it.”

Breer noted that Kraft followed that up with a laugh and this line: “I’m not normally that polite.”

While Kraft was happy to see Brady lift the Lombardi yet again, he’s still eager to get the Patriots back to glory as soon as possible. Last week’s rash of signings in free agency was the first step in what Kraft hopes will be a much better 2021 season.

“It was very exciting,” Kraft said of the free-agent frenzy last week. “Look, we want to win. We’re spoiled. We got used to winning all the time. And that’s our objective.”