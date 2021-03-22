New Patriot Jalen Mills 'Almost Lost It' When He Met Bill Belichick"I actually just ran into Coach Belichick in the cafeteria, and I almost lost it in there. I had to catch myself."

Kendrick Bourne Confident Cam Newton Will Bounce Back In 2021One of the first people to reach out to wide receiver Kendrick Bourne after he signed with the Patriots was his new quarterback, Cam Newton, who Bourne is confident will bounce back for New England in 2021.

How Wes Welker, Jimmy Garoppolo Helped Prepare Kendrick Bourne To Join PatriotsKendrick Bourne wasn't sure what to think when the offer from New England came in last week at the start of free agency.

Celtics Trade Rumors: Boston Has Reportedly Been Engaged In Trade Talks For Aaron GordonThe Celtics are expected to be active at this year's NBA trade deadline, and this time around, Danny Ainge is actually expected to swing a trade. Orlando's Aaron Gordon is the latest player connected to Ainge's quest to improve the Celtics this season.

Robert Kraft Was 'Really Happy' For Tom Brady After Super Bowl Win With BuccaneersWhile Kraft indicated he wasn't happy to see his team's relationship with Brady end, he was happy to see Brady win his seventh Super Bowl.