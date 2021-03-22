By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston
In case there was any doubt, an unimpressive 7-9 season in 2020 has not tarnished the legendary reputation of the man in charge of the Patriots. And the reaction of new Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills upon meeting Belichick speaks to the type of figure Belichick still is in the NFL.
“I actually just ran into Coach Belichick in the cafeteria, and I almost lost it in there. I had to catch myself,” Mills told Megan O’Brien in an interview for Patriots.com. “Because he was trying to be serious, and I was just so excited to see him and talk to him. So it’s going great.”
Mills was one of a number of players targeted by Belichick immediately upon the opening of the free-agent tampering window. Along with linebacker Matt Judon, receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, and tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, Mills is one of several players that Patriots fans will be getting to know in the upcoming year. Bourne was asked to explain what fans need to know about him.
“I’m a guy who plays with a lot of energy. I play with my heart on my sleeve, so my passion shows through my play,” Mills said. “And I’m just going to go out there and give it my all.”