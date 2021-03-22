FOXBORO (CBS) — Kenny Chesney has postponed his tour again due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new dates, including two at Gillette Stadium, are now in 2022.
"While many possibilities were weighed, with the varying local statutes and practices and social distancing, touring in 2021 would mean that a good percentage of people would not be able to come to the show," said the announcement.
The 2022 dates have not been released yet.
All current tickets will be honored for rescheduled show date. If you love your seat, you're all set. Beginning now, if you're unable to attend the rescheduled show, request a refund at point of purchase.
“All current tickets will be honor for rescheduled show date. If you love your seat, you’re all set,” Chesney tweeted.
If you have a ticket but cannot attend the rescheduled show, you can request a refund.
Gillette Stadium is the last stop of the tour.