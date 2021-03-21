METHUEN (CBS) — Retired police officer William Rayno and his wife Matilda died after a suspected carbon monoxide leak, the Methuen Police Department confirmed Sunday. They were in their 80’s.
The couple was found in their Holly Street home on Saturday.
Officer Rayno served the Methuen Police Department for 32 years.
"He was very well respected throughout the community. He was truly one of the best and his legacy will live on," the department wrote.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Pollard Funeral Home.
The District Attorney's Office has not confirmed their identifies.
The cause of the leak is under investigation.