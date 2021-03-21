METHUEN (CBS) – An elderly man and woman were found dead in their Methuen home after a suspected carbon monoxide leak, according to Methuen Deputy Fire Chief Scott Sullivan.
First responders were summoned to the home on Holly Street at about 11 a.m. on Saturday by the couple’s son and a neighbor.
The victims were both in their 80’s. As of Saturday, their names have not been released.
“It is a tragedy. I just couldn’t believe it,” said neighbor Dee Landry, who said they knew the couple for 25 years. “From what I know of them, they were very community oriented.”
“Some of these people started this community
The source of the deadly gas is still undetermined.