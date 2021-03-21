BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts will begin what officials call the “new normal” on Monday as the state enters the first part of the fourth and final phase in its reopening plan.

The biggest change is that stadiums, arenas and ballparks can open at 12% capacity.

The Bruins were set to be the first team to welcome back fans on Tuesday, but their next two games have been postponed due to COVID protocols. The Bruins have a home game scheduled for Thursday but it is unclear if that will be played.

The Celtics have a game scheduled at TD Garden on March 29.

Under Phase 4, the limits on gatherings will increase to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors.

Dancing will also be allowed at weddings and other events.

Also at midnight, the state’s travel order officially becomes a travel “advisory” no longer requiring people to quarantine when arriving in Massachusetts.

The advisory does not apply to anyone who was out of state for less than 24 hours, anyone who tested negative within 72 hours of arriving, critical workers who commute to Massachusetts and any traveler who is fully vaccinated.

For more information on what’s opened and closed, check the state’s website.