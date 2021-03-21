CHARLESTOWN (CBS) — Boston police have identified the man killed Saturday in an early morning Charlestown shooting.
A crime scene response truck and police tape could be seen on Mystic Place, a small dead-end road off Cook Street.
Police say the man was shot and killed inside a home just after 3 a.m. Saturday.
“On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” police said in a statement. “Boston EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased.”
Sunday, Boston Police identified the victim as 33-year-old Jawad Muhammed of Mattapan.
Aubrey Wright, of Charlestown, heard a lot of screaming and called 911.
“I just heard some shouting. I heard a man saying ‘go, go, go, go go,” he said. “And then a woman’s voice saying ‘I’m scared, I’m scared.'”
Residents describe the neighborhood as family-friendly.
‘It’s not a warm feeling. It’s a bit concerning,” neighbor Lauren Falconi said. “The communication that all the neighbors had, we kind of were aware of what was going on, making sure everybody else was safe right away.”
The investigation is ongoing and there's no word yet on any arrests. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police.
“Everybody has kids around here. We want to be in a safe neighborhood,” said Falconi. “I’m hoping this is a one-time thing.”