BOSTON (CBS) – An additional 850,000 Massachusetts residents will become eligible to make a COVID appointment starting on Monday.
The group of newly eligible people includes people 60 and older. Essential workers including people who work at restaurants and grocery stores, public health and public works employees, transit and sanitation workers and more.
On April 5, residents 55 and older and those with one existing medical condition will be eligible.
Vaccines will be available to the general public on April 19.
In New Hampshire, all residents over 50 years old become eligible Monday.
Gov. Chris Sununu said 200,000 appointments will be made available for that group. Sununu added that the state is just weeks away from everyone being eligible for a vaccine, and because of that New Hampshire businesses are gearing up for travelers this spring and summer.
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.