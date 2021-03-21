BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,678 new confirmed COVID cases and 33 additional deaths in the state on Sunday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 579,580 while the total number of deaths is 16,531.READ MORE: Boston Police Charge Driver From Ride-Hailing App With Kidnapping Female Passenger
There were 76,826 total new tests reported.READ MORE: Charlestown Shooting Victim Identified As Jawad Muhammed Of Mattapan
As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.95%.
There are 580 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday, a decrease of eight since Saturday.MORE NEWS: Maine Man Pinned Between Boulders, Seriously Injured While Trying To Take Photo After Hike
There are an estimated 27,113 active cases in Massachusetts.