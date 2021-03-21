BOSTON (CBS) – A driver for a popular ride-hailing company was arrested and charged with kidnapping after a Thursday incident in Brighton.
Kamal Essalak, 47, of Acton was arrested Saturday on a warrant.READ MORE: Charlestown Shooting Victim Identified As Jawad Muhammed Of Mattapan
Boston Police said a woman called police around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Commonwealth Ave. The woman said she had requested a ride and got into the car, which was being driven by Essalak.
Police did not specify which company Essalak worked for.READ MORE: Maine Man Pinned Between Boulders, Seriously Injured While Trying To Take Photo After Hike
The woman told police that Essalak was acting strangely, so she asked to be let out of the car. When Essalak stopped, the woman tried to get out but could not because of the child safety locks on both rear doors.
“As the victim began to scream and bang on the glass in an attempt to draw attention to the unfolding situation, the suspect began to climb into the rear passenger area of the vehicle, laughing periodically,” Boston Police said.
The woman was able to slide around Essalak, climb into the driver’s seat and escape.MORE NEWS: Officials Hope Federal Funds Will Pay For Repairs To Vermont-New Hampshire Bridge
Essalak is expected to be arraigned Monday in Brighton District Court on a kindapping charge.