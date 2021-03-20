(AP) — More colleges and universities in New Hampshire are planning to fully reopen in the fall.
The University of New Hampshire joined Keene State College and Plymouth State University this week in announcing plans to fully resume in-person classes, athletic events and other activities in the fall.READ MORE: Boston Police Investigating After Man Killed In Charlestown Shooting
“During the last year we have learned a lot about using technology to enhance education and student success, and we expect this coming academic year to be even better than the “normal” of the past,” UNH President James Dean said in a recent message to students.READ MORE: The Massachusetts Travel Order Is Being Replaced With An Advisory - Here's What Will Change
Dean said that he doesn’t expect the virus to be eliminated, and that some precautions likely will remain in place.MORE NEWS: Maple Celebrations Return In Some States, With Precautions
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)