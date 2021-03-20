BOSTON (CBS) – The Northeastern women’s ice hockey team fell just short on Saturday of helping the university win its first-ever NCAA championship in a team sport.
The second-ranked Wisconsin Badgers beat the top-ranked Huskies 2-1 in overtime on Saturday in the National Championship Game in Erie, Pennsylvania.READ MORE: 'We Believe It Is Safe': Bishop Feehan High School To Resume In-Person Learning In Early April
The Badgers’ Daryl Watts scored the game-winning goal in overtime to help Wisconsin win its sixth national title.
BACK TO BACK NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!
Daryl Watts scores in overtime to help the #Badgers claim their sixth national title
Wisconsin 2, Northeastern 1#OnWisconsin #UWHealth pic.twitter.com/KMUsUQBJHp
— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) March 21, 2021READ MORE: Elderly Couple Found Dead After Carbon Monoxide Leak Inside Methuen Home
Northeastern’s lone NCAA title remains one from an individual sport. The Huskies’ Boris Djerassi was an NCAA champion in the hammer throw in 1975.
Saturday’s loss for Northeastern also ends its 18-game winning streak, which was the best mark in the nation. The team still finishes the season a staggering 22-2-1 on the year.
After two scoreless periods, Wisconsin scored the game’s first goal in the third period. The Badgers’ Makenna Webster put one past Northeastern’s Aerin Frankel, who was named the 2021 Goalie of the Year by the Women’s Hockey Commissioner’s Association.
Just 39 seconds later though, the Huskies Chloe Aurard knotted up the score at one with a goal of her own.MORE NEWS: 2 Massachusetts Hikers Found Dead After Apparent Fall At Maine's Acadia National Park
But in the overtime period, the Huskies were unable to muster a shot, as Watts was able to win the game for the Badgers. Overall, Wisconsin outshot Northeastern 37-25.