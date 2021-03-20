BOSTON (CBS) — Since August 1, 2020, anyone arriving in Massachusetts has been subject to a travel order, in an effort to prevent new coronavirus cases from entering the state. But that’s about to change on Monday, March 22, with a travel advisory replacing Gov. Charlie Baker’s order.
No longer will anyone need to fill out the travel form – and potentially face fines of $500 if they don't. Instead, most travelers will simply be asked to quarantine if they've been out of Massachusetts for more than a day.
"The new travel advisory will urge all persons entering Massachusetts, including returning residents. . . to quarantine for 10 days upon their arrival if they have been out of the state for 24 hours or more," Baker's administration said in this week's announcement.
The state listed the following exceptions to the new advisory:
- Anyone who is returning to Massachusetts after an absence of fewer than 24 hours.
- Travelers who have a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered up to 72 hours prior to their arrival in Massachusetts.
- Workers who enter Massachusetts to perform critical infrastructure functions (as specified by the Federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) while they are commuting to or from or while at work.
- Travelers who are fully vaccinated (i.e. who have received two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines OR who have received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 14 days or more ago and who do not have symptoms).
The state is also encouraging travelers to follow the CDC’s guidelines for travel.