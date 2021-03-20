SHREWSBURY (CBS) — Authorities have made an identification in the tragic deaths of a mother and daughter Friday in Shrewsbury. Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. said Saturday afternoon that the 49-year-old woman who died has been identified as Jihyun Lee.

Early said her 12-year-old daughter is not being publicly identified at this time. Investigators have said very little about what happened.

“Their causes and manners of death remain pending and the investigation is ongoing,” he tweeted.

Police were called to the home on Ladyslipper Drive just after 7:30 a.m. They rushed Lee to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

While police were searching the home, they found the body of her daughter.

“Anytime you have a 12-year-old girl – it’s just very difficult. It’s very difficult for the responders; they all have families,” Early said at a news conference Friday.

Early said he believed the woman’s husband made the 911 call. The father and son, who were inside at the time, are not considered suspects, he said.

Neighbors said the people who lived at the home were a nice family.

“I do know the family that lives in that house — just a very nice family, that’s really all I know,” said neighbor Nancy Griffin.

“It’s just so shocking, you know. It’s just hard to take in at this point, I guess,” said Abdullah Kazi.