Bruins Return To Boston, Self-Quarantining Through Tuesday Per NHL COVID ProtocolsThe Bruins are back in Boston after being placed in the NHL's COVID protocol.

Kings Hold On, Beat Celtics 107-96 To Sweep Season SeriesJaylen Brown had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Boston, which lost for the fourth time in five games.

'Masshole' Brad Stevens Says He's Not Leaving Celtics For Indiana HoosiersThere has been a lot of speculation that Brad Stevens would be leaving the Celtics to become the new head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers. But as he did earlier this week, Stevens shot down those rumors on Friday

Brad Stevens To Indiana Rumors Shot Down As 'Social Media Gossip'There are a lot of rumors surrounding Brad Stevens and the Indiana head coaching vacancy, but those connected with the Celtics are chalking it up to online gossip.

Bill Belichick 'Excited' As Patriots Officially Announce Signings Of 10 PlayersThe Patriots have been on a free agent spending spree like never before, and on Friday, the team officially announced the signings of 10 players.