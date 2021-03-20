BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,880 new confirmed COVID cases and 29 additional deaths in the state on Saturday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 577,902 while the total number of deaths is 16,498.
There were 110,659 total new tests reported.
As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.99%.
There are 588 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Saturday, an increase of two since Friday.
There are an estimated 26,433 active cases in Massachusetts.