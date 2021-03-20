CHARLESTOWN (CBS) — Boston police are investigating an early morning shooting in Charlestown that left a man dead.
A crime scene response truck and police tape could be seen on Mystic Place, a small dead-end road off Cook Street.
Police say the man was shot and killed inside a home just after 3 a.m. Saturday.
"On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," police said in a statement. "Boston EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased."
The investigation is ongoing and there’s no word yet on any arrests. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police.