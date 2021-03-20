BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins are back in Boston after being placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol. They returned from Buffalo Friday evening and are expected to self-quarantine through Tuesday.
"Players who entered the COVID-19 protocol did not travel with the team," the Bruins said in a statement. "After communication and cooperation with the League and NHLPA, all of those players have safely returned to Boston."
Jake DeBrusk, David Krejci, Sean Kuraly, David Pastrnak and Craig Smith are all in the protocol. Kuraly is the only player known to have tested positive.
Saturday’s scheduled game in Buffalo and Tuesday night’s home game vs. the Islanders have both been postponed.
The next game the Bruins could play is at home vs. the Islanders on Thursday.
