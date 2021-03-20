ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro began the process of setting up their classrooms on Saturday for proper social distancing, as well as adding tents outdoors for more classroom flexibility and outdoor lunches.
“I think two things come to mind today. One is how thankful we are to have these volunteers. And the second one is how great it is going to be to bring these kids back. They need it. It’s time. We believe it is safe. So we are excited to have these kids where they should be,” Tim Sullivan, President of Bishop Feehan High School, told WBZ-TV.
Sullivan announced via a Twitter thread this week that students will return to in-person learning in early April, starting with seniors on April 6.
Thread: Thankful to announce that Feehan will be returning to fully in-person learning in April. Seniors April 6th. Juniors April 12th. And sophs and frosh April 26th. Can't wait…. (more)
State officials have said they want all schools to be ready for a return to in-person learning in April.