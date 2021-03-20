BAR HARBOR, Maine (CBS/AP) — Two Massachusetts hikers have died after apparently falling about 100 feet along ice-covered cliff bands on Dorr Mountain in Maine’s Acadia National Park, officials said Saturday.
Two hikers appear to have fallen about 100 feet along ice covered cliff bands on Dorr Mountain. Their bodies were recovered on Saturday. NPS rangers and Maine State Police are investigating, with the assistance of Bar Harbor Police Department.
Rescue crews started to search for the 28-year-old man and 30-year-old woman from Rutland, Massachusetts, on Friday evening after family members reported them overdue, the National Park Service said. They were last seen on Thursday around noon. According to the National Park Service, the woman had mentioned during a phone conversation with family that she had interest in hiking Cadillac Mountain.
But concerns started to grow on Friday afternoon when the man and woman did not check out of their hotel as scheduled.
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter with thermal imaging technology was used in the overnight search, the park service said. Park staff and volunteers did a ground search on Saturday and found the bodies late Saturday morning.
The names of the two hikes have not been released yet.
