BOSTON (CBS) –A warning about pills made of meth was issued by the Drug Enforcement Administration of New England. The pills are made to look like Adderall.
According to the DEA, Mexican cartels are “making a business decision to manufacture pills like #Adderall made with nothing but #Methamphetamine attempting to corner & addict a younger market here.”
#DYK Adderall & Ritalin are commonly prescribed to children for treating hyperactivity and ADHD? #Mexican Cartels & dealers are now selling street-grade #Methamphetamine & pressing them to look like real Rx pills to hook younger customers. Learn the facts: https://t.co/TqXadVhpON
— DEANewEngland (@DEANEWENGLAND) March 17, 2021
Auburn Police retweeted the warning and said they believe the drugs are already in Central Massachusetts. “We have dealt with a few individuals exhibiting symptoms of meth use but claimed to have taken pressed pills.”
For more information about the negative impacts of meth, visit drugabuse.gov.