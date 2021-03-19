CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Drugs

BOSTON (CBS) –A warning about pills made of meth was issued by the Drug Enforcement Administration of New England. The pills are made to look like Adderall.

According to the DEA, Mexican cartels are “making a business decision to manufacture pills like #Adderall made with nothing but #Methamphetamine attempting to corner & addict a younger market here.”

Auburn Police retweeted the warning and said they believe the drugs are already in Central Massachusetts. “We have dealt with a few individuals exhibiting symptoms of meth use but claimed to have taken pressed pills.”

For more information about the negative impacts of meth, visit drugabuse.gov.

CBSBoston.com Staff