BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick continues to add football players to the Patriots’ roster.
The team signed linebacker Raekwon McMillan on Friday, according to Mike Reiss.
The visit went well for LB Raekwon McMillan, who has agreed to a 1-year deal with New England.
Patriots LBs: Dont’a Hightower, Matthew Judon, Kyle Van Noy, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Chase Winovich, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Terez Hall, Tashawn Bower, Cassh Maluia, Michael Pinckney. https://t.co/8G7eImRRpJ
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 19, 2021
The 25-year-old was a second-round draft pick (54th overall) by the Miami Dolphins in the 2017 draft out of Ohio State.
He started 16 games as a rookie in 2018, recording 105 total tackles with two forced fumbles. He played in 13 games (12 starts) in 2019, making 72 total tackles. He was traded along with a fifth-round pick to the Raiders last August in exchange for a fourth-round pick.
The Patriots’ linebacking corps figures to look completely different in 2021, with the return of Dont’a Hightower from the COVID-19 opt-out list, the re-signing of Kyle Van Noy, the free-agent addition of Matt Judon, and this latest signing.