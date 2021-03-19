CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick continues to add football players to the Patriots’ roster.

The team signed linebacker Raekwon McMillan on Friday, according to Mike Reiss.

The 25-year-old was a second-round draft pick (54th overall) by the Miami Dolphins in the 2017 draft out of Ohio State.

He started 16 games as a rookie in 2018, recording 105 total tackles with two forced fumbles. He played in 13 games (12 starts) in 2019, making 72 total tackles. He was traded along with a fifth-round pick to the Raiders last August in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

The Patriots’ linebacking corps figures to look completely different in 2021, with the return of Dont’a Hightower from the COVID-19 opt-out list, the re-signing of Kyle Van Noy, the free-agent addition of Matt Judon, and this latest signing.