CULVER CITY, Calif. (CBS) — A new guest host is set to take the reins hosting “Jeopardy!” for two weeks starting Monday. Dr. Mehmet Oz is picking up where Katie Couric left off and will host from March 22 to April 2.

The physician, TV host and best-selling author was very surprised to get the call to step in and guest host the iconic quiz show. Several celebrities are filling in this season following the death of longtime legendary host Alex Trebek.

“Never in my wildest dreams thought I’d be able to come on this stage and host the show,” Dr. Oz said. “It’s just special. It’s iconic in the psyche of America.”

Oz said that like a lot of viewers, “Jeopardy!” is “all personal” to him, and recalled watching the show with his youngest son after long operating shifts at the hospital. He said he was initially nervous to take on the high-profile hosting job.

“I was anxious about hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ because I didn’t actually understand all the parts and how they moved,” he said. “But I also wanted to make sure that I showed up in the way that the show needed me to show up.”

After Oz, viewers will get Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers from April 5 to April 16, and CNN anchor/”60 Minutes” correspondent Anderson Cooper from April 19 to April 30.

Others slated to host at some point in the future include “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker, actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik, NBC News anchor Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

“My main goal on the show was to make sure people knew that knowledge was accessible,” Oz said. “We all know something. You all have something that you could be the world expert at – go do that!”

A donation will be made to a charity of each guest host’s choice, equal to the cumulative winnings of the contestants that compete while they’re hosting. Oz’s charity is HealthCorps, which promotes health and wellness in teenagers.

“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WBZ-TV.