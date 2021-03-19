CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is now releasing town-by-town data on COVID vaccinations.

The first set of weekly data was released Thursday.

It includes information for each city and town about the age, sex, race and ethnicity of those who have been vaccinated or partially vaccinated.

You can find the latest report with data as of Tuesday, March 16 here.

The state will release the town-by-town report every Thursday by 5 p.m. on its website.

Nearly one million people are fully vaccinated in Massachusetts. That’s 14-percent of the state’s population.

