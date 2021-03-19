SHREWSBURY (CBS) — The deaths of a 49-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl in a Shrewsbury are under investigation, the Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. announced Friday. Police were called to a home on Ladyslipper Drive around 7:30 a.m.
Officers found the woman and rushed her to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.READ MORE: 2 Massachusetts Hikers Found Dead After Apparent Fall At Maine's Acadia National Park
While police were searching the home, they found the body of the 12-year-old daughter.
“Anytime you have a 12-year-old girl – it’s just very difficult. It’s very difficult for the responders; they all have families,” Early said.
Early said he believed the woman’s husband made the 911 call. The father and son, who were inside at the time, are not considered suspects, Early said.READ MORE: Massachusetts Reports 1,880 New COVID Cases, 29 Additional Deaths
No identities have been released at this time. The DA’s office said there are family members out of the country who need to be notified. However, neighbors said the people who lived at the home were a nice family.
“I do know the family that lives in that house — just a very nice family, that’s really all I know,” said neighbor Nancy Griffin.
“It’s just so shocking, you know. It’s just hard to take in at this point, I guess,” said Abdullah Kazi.MORE NEWS: Mother Jihyun Lee And 12-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead In Shrewsbury Home; Investigation Ongoing
Police are still investigating the cause of the deaths. The is no threat to the public at this time, police said.