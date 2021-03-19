BOSTON (CBS) — Curt Schilling is heading out of Massachusetts. He’s hoping to find some nicer neighbors.

The former Red Sox pitcher told USA Today that he’s moving to Tennessee, citing unhappiness with the people of Massachusetts.

“Outside of our circle of friends, it hasn’t been a real pleasant experience in Boston,” Schilling told USA Today. “So we’re just trying to find a place to live out our lives with happiness with people that are nice, and Tennessee is it.”

Schilling has lived in the greater Boston area since joining the Red Sox in 2004. Schilling actually purchased a house in Medfield that once belonged to former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe, and he’s remained in the area since retiring from baseball in 2009.

Since then, the two-time World Series champion with the Red Sox and three-time World Series champion overall has become a bit of a controversial figure. He was fired by ESPN in 2018 for sharing a transphobic meme to his social media page. That move came after Schilling had been suspended by ESPN for posting a meme that compared Muslims to Nazis.

A part-time member of the media himself, Schilling also said that a T-shirt that suggested journalists should be lynched had “so much awesome.”

His history with 38 Studios — the company he founded with a massive loan from the state of Rhode Island before it went bankrupt — helped to discolor his post-playing career in New England as well.

Schilling announced a plan to run for the Senate against Elizabeth Warren in Massachusetts in 2018, but opted not to officially run. He likewise considered a Senate run for Arizona in 2019 but did not officially run.

Since retiring, Schilling has taken part in some — but not all — of the Red Sox’ events commemorating either the 2004 or 2007 World Series championship teams. In January, when he came up just shy of receiving the necessary number of votes to earn a spot in Cooperstown, he wrote a letter to the Hall of Fame committee, in which he stated he remains upset with Red Sox ownership.

“What Mr. Henry and Mr. Werner did to my family and I in my final year has been forgiven but will never be forgotten,” Schilling wrote.