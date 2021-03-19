SWANZEY, N.H. – An 18-year-old man was arrested Friday, charged with kidnapping a 17-year-old girl that he met online.
Cameron Snody, of Fort Worth, Texas, allegedly flew to New Hampshire to meet the girl with whom he had been talking on a messaging app.
Police allege that Snody stole the victim's brother's car and drove the victim and her 15-year-old friend to New York City. The 15-year-old contacted family, telling them that the trio was headed north.
Connecticut police found the group on Interstate 91. The two girls were transported to the local hospital for examination. They were unhurt. Their names are not being released due to their age.
Snody is facing extradition from Connecticut to New Hampshire, where he will face kidnapping charges.