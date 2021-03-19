BOSTON (CBS) — There has been a lot of speculation that Brad Stevens would be leaving the Celtics to become the new head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers. But as he did earlier this week, Stevens shot down those rumors on Friday before Boston’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

He did so with a little more gusto this time around, giving his best version of a mic drop when asked if he was considering the Indiana job.

“I said it the other day, I am not. I tried to say it as clearly as I could and make sure people understand that that place, to me, is special,” Stevens said Friday in his pre-game chat with reporters. “I don’t want to make it sound like it’s not. But like I said the other day, I’m so grateful to this organization and the people here, and all they have done for us. I’ve got unbelievable leadership in Danny [Ainge] and Wyc [Grousbeck] and [Steve Pagliuca], and what they’ve done for us, the way we’ve been supported.

“We’re going through a tough season and I think that it’s not my job to not go through it. It’s not my job to not make sure I’m doing everything I can to help find a better version of ourselves this year,” he said.

The Celtics are just 20-20 on the season, falling well short of the preseason expectations bestowed upon the team. But Stevens, an Indiana native, said that he isn’t any less thrilled to be head coach of the Celtics, and he isn’t going to leave just because the going has gotten a little tough.

“I love coming to work every day. I love this area. The people have been great to us and my family is so happy,” he said. “At the same time, you know, home is home. That’s why I want to make sure that everyone knows that means a lot. But like I said Tuesday, I’m not. I don’t know if I’ll have to answer that again on Monday, but I hope people understand that and appreciate that it still means a lot to me. I hope they hire whoever they hire and I hope they’re there for 20 years and kids feel like I did.

“But I’m not a kid anymore. I’m a 44-year-old Masshole,” he added. “I swerve around others when I’m driving. I eat Dunkin’ Donuts and I root for the Patriots. I’ve unfortunately been skewed in a lot of ways, I guess.”

Well said, Brad. Well said.