BOSTON (CBS) — Boston will follow most, but not all, aspects of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan as Massachusetts moves to Phase 4, Step 1 on Monday, March 22. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh detailed the modifications on Friday, which include tighter limitations on gatherings.

“We are not going to go as far as the state in everything because of who we are in Boston,” Walsh said.

While the state will increase the capacity limits at event venues to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors, Boston will only increase the limits to 60 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Capacity limits for private events in the city will remain at 25 people outside and 10 people indoors.

“We can move to those limits in a faster way if we get to under a 2.75 positivity rate for two consecutive weeks,” said Walsh.

The city is also reopening aspects of the economy that have remained closed up until this point. Indoor recreational activities like laser tag, roller skating, trampolines, and escape rooms will be allowed to open at 50% capacity.

Musical performances except for singing will be allowed in restaurants starting Monday as well. “Singing will not be allowed at this point indoors because of the risk of spreading droplets,” the mayor explained.

“Indoor performance venues such as concert halls and theaters will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity with no more than 500 people,” Walsh also said.

Fenway Park and T.D. Garden will open at 12% for indoor and outdoor events, in line with the state’s reopening plan.

The state is also allowing dance floors at weddings and overnight summer camps, Boston will do the same.