BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have been on a free agent spending spree like never before, and on Friday, the team officially announced the signings of 10 players.
Officially on board in New England for the 2021 season are wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, defensive backs Jalen Mills and Cody Davis, linebackers Matt Judon and Kyle Van Noy, defensive linemen Henry Anderson and Deatrich Wise, offensive lineman Ted Karras, and tight end Hunter Henry. Davis and Wise were both re-signings for New England.READ MORE: Report: Patriots Sign LB Raekwon McMillan
In a statement in Friday’s announcement, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick expressed excitement for all the new players that he’s brought aboard for the 2021 season.READ MORE: Bruins' Next Two Games Postponed After Four More Players Enter COVID-19 Protocols
“We are excited about the additions to our roster so far this year,” said Belichick. “Whether by trade, free agency or re-signings, the group brings a good mix of offense, defense and special teams. It was great to see them in the building, including some familiar faces, and we are all looking forward to continue building toward the upcoming season.”MORE NEWS: Marcus Smart Says The Celtics Aren't Having Fun This Season
We’re still awaiting official word on several free agents, including tight end Jonnu Smith and the re-signing of center David Andrews. There has also been no official word on quarterback Cam Newton, whom the team reportedly signed to a one-year deal last week.