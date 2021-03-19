March Madness: Boston College Head Coach Earl Grant Looks Ahead To NCAA TournamentBoston College head basketball coach Earl Grant will be joining WBZ and CBSN throughout the NCAA Tournament as a guest analyst, and on Friday he discussed the challenges of bubble life, the upset potential given everything that has happened throughout the year, and when BC will be returning to the big dance in March.

1 hour ago

Curt Schilling Moving Out Of Massachusetts, Because People Aren't Nice EnoughThe former Red Sox pitcher told USA Today that he's moving to Tennessee, citing unhappiness with the people of Massachusetts. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

March Madness: Boston College Head Coach Earl Grant On Bubble Life At NCAA TournamentBoston College head basketball coach Earl Grant is joining WBZ and CBSN throughout March Madness to break down the NCAA Tournament. In this segment, he discusses the difficulties of bubble life for teams in the tourney, and how COVID-19 could lead to an interesting Final Four.

2 hours ago

Paul Pierce Spins Some Truth On Celtics' Biggest Issue In 2020-21Paul Pierce joined WBZ-TV's Steve Burton to discuss Boston's depth issue this season, saying there is too much pressure on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown every night.

2 hours ago

AMC Says 98% Of Its Theaters Will Be Back Open By FridayAlmost all of AMC's movie theaters are open across the country, but a location in Somerville remains closed.

3 hours ago