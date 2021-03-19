MASHPEE (CBS) — Two workers were hurt after falling off an icy roof in Mashpee on Friday morning. It happened around 8:30 a.m. at a duplex under construction on Clayton Circle.
The Mashpee Fire Department said one worker was slipping down the roof when another worker went to try to help them. The workers both slid off the roof, fell 30-40 feet, and continued to slide.READ MORE: CDC Now Says 3 Feet Of Distance Is Safe For Kids Wearing Masks In Classrooms
Both were med-flighted with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.READ MORE: Over 1 Million Massachusetts Residents Now Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19
Strong winds played a role in the incident, the fire department said.
OSHA is investigating.MORE NEWS: Warning Issued About Meth Pills Resembling Adderall In Central Massachusetts