WEYMOUTH (CBS) – Health officials said there are currently 37 COVID cases connected to a cluster at a youth cheerleading training facility in Weymouth.
The Weymouth Health Department said it has been investigating the cluster since Monday.
The department did not specify what facility the cluster is connected to, only saying they train youth teams and have participants from several surrounding communities.
Of the 37 cases, four are Weymouth residents. Other towns impacted are Braintree, Rockland, Randolph, Quincy, Brookline, East Bridgewater, Hingham, Kingston, Marion, Franklin, Whitman, Dedham, and Easton.
Nurses are working to complete contact tracing to make sure COVID quarantine and isolation requirements are being met.
The health department also said it will work to make sure the business is working in compliance of the state’s COVID executive order for sports facilities.