By CBSBoston.com Staff
WALTHAM (CBS) – Investigators are set to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce “an update in charges” related to a string of random, unprovoked attacks that happened in November throughout Waltham.

At least 10 people were assaulted at different locations in Waltham beginning Nov. 10.

Waltham Police and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to provide the update in charges related to the case. It is not clear if an arrest has been made.

In November, Waltham Police were looking for this man in a series of attacks. (Image credit: Waltham Police)

The attacks occurred at different times between 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. The victims were alone and struck with a blunt object.

Initially, police said the attacks were taking place at the GardenCrest Apartment Complex in Waltham, but later occurred in other areas.

A possible suspect, captured in the surveillance videos, was seen walking on Prospect Street wearing a dark coat, sneakers, and light blue pants.

