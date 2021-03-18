WALTHAM (CBS) – Investigators are set to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce “an update in charges” related to a string of random, unprovoked attacks that happened in November throughout Waltham.
At least 10 people were assaulted at different locations in Waltham beginning Nov. 10.READ MORE: Fairhaven Missing Man With Autism Found Safe
Waltham Police and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to provide the update in charges related to the case. It is not clear if an arrest has been made.READ MORE: Snow In Boston Area Friday Likely Just Coating To 2 Inches Before Weekend Warmup
The attacks occurred at different times between 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. The victims were alone and struck with a blunt object.
Initially, police said the attacks were taking place at the GardenCrest Apartment Complex in Waltham, but later occurred in other areas.MORE NEWS: Google Has Big Expansion Plans For Kendall Square In Cambridge
A possible suspect, captured in the surveillance videos, was seen walking on Prospect Street wearing a dark coat, sneakers, and light blue pants.