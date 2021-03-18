BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are going back to a trusted veteran to be their kicker in 2021.
Despite already having two kickers under contract, the Patriots on Thursday agreed to a one-year deal with Nick Folk. ESPN’s Field Yates broke the news.READ MORE: Patriots Reportedly Signing DT Montravius Adams
The Patriots have re-signed veteran K Nick Folk to a one-year deal with $1.225M guaranteed, per source. He was solid for them last season.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 18, 2021READ MORE: Here's How Patriots' Depth Chart Is Shaping Up After Insanely Busy Start To Free Agency
Folk, 36, had been out of the NFL before the Patriots signed him in 2019. He performed well that season, and when the Patriots decided that Justin Rohrwasser wasn’t ready to handle kicking duties as a rookie last summer, the team re-signed Folk.
Folk successfully kciked 26 of his 28 field goals last season, while succeeding on 30 of his 33 PATs. He kicked game-winning field goals to lift the Patriots over the Jets and Cardinals, both of which were from at least 50 yards out.MORE NEWS: Patriots Trading Ryan Izzo To Houston For 7th-Round Draft Pick
In addition to Folk and Rohrwasser (a fifth-round pick last year), the Patriots have former second-round pick Roberto Aguayo under contract.