BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have made headlines for adding players the last few days. On Thursday, they parted ways with a pair of players who never played a game in New England.
The Patriots have reportedly released defensive tackle Beau Allen and wide receiver Marqise Lee, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Both players were signed ahead of the 2020 season, but neither played a down for the Patriots.
Allen was signed to a two-year, $7 million deal last offseason (which included $2.75 million in guaranteed money) to help replace Danny Shelton on the defensive line. But he started the season on IR and never made it off, with Bill Belichick announcing that the nose tackle’s season was over in November.
Lee was signed to a one-year deal to give some depth to a razor thin receiving corps, but was one of the eight Patriots players to opt out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.