BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots added some more depth to the defensive line on Thursday, reportedly reaching an agreement with free agent defensive tackle Montravious Adams.
Adams, 25, is a big fellow who stands at 6-foot-4 and 304 pounds and can play either defensive tackle or defensive end. A third-round pick in 2017, the former Auburn product played all four of his NFL seasons in Green Bay.READ MORE: ViacomCBS And NFL Reach New Agreement, Now Multiplatform Home Of League Through 2033
Now he’s heading to New England on a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Adams is another client of super agent Drew Rosenhaus, the fifth one to sign with the Patriots during the team’s free agent frenzy this week.READ MORE: Here's How Patriots' Depth Chart Is Shaping Up After Insanely Busy Start To Free Agency
Adams played just eight games for the Packers last season and tallied 11 combined tackles, only two of which went for a loss. He was placed on IR with a toe injury in November, ending his season. After playing just seven games as a rookie in 2017, Adams played in 30 games between the 2018 and 2019 seasons, recording 30 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks and two QB hits.
He is the third player signed to help on the defensive line this season, joining nose tackle Davon Godchaux and defensive end Henry Anderson. The Patriots have also signed edge rusher Kyle Van Noy and brought in Matt Judon to help with the pass rush.MORE NEWS: Patriots Trading Ryan Izzo To Houston For 7th-Round Draft Pick