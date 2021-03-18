Massachusetts Travel Advisory To Replace Order Next WeekAnyone entering Massachusetts will be urged to quarantine for 10 days, with exceptions.

3 hours ago

With Suspect In Custody, Middlesex DA Marian Ryan Says There Was 'No Connection' Between Random Attacks In WalthamWith a man in custody in connection to 10 random attacks in Waltham last November, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said on Thursday, “The demographics of the victims suggest that they were not in any way connected."

4 hours ago

Paul Pierce On LeBron James Becoming Part-Owner Of Red SoxLeBron James now has an ownership stake in the Boston Red Sox. It doesn't surprise former Celtics star Paul Pierce, who says James has been "owning" Boston since he was wearing a Boston uniform.

4 hours ago

Clauvens Janvier Charged In Series Of Random, Unprovoked Attacks In WalthamMiddlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said a man already in custody for another incident is now charged in ten random attacks in Waltham last November. Clauvens Janvier, 24, is being held without bail.

4 hours ago

'Stop Asian Hate': Vigil Held In Lowell For Asian-American Shooting Victims In AtlantaWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

4 hours ago