WESTBORO (CBS) — A new regional COVID vaccination site is coming to the MetroWest area, where residents have been pushing for easier access to the shots. State Senate Majority Leader Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, made the announcement Thursday about the upcoming location at a hotel in Westboro.
“To make the distribution of vaccines more efficient and fair for residents in #MetroWest, a new mass vaccine site for all Massachusetts residents will open at DoubleTree, 5400 Computer Dr,” she tweeted.READ MORE: Investigators To Provide 'Update In Charges' Related To Random, Unprovoked Waltham Attacks
READ MORE: Fairhaven Missing Man With Autism Found Safe
To make the distribution of vaccines more efficient and fair for residents in #MetroWest, a new mass vaccine site for all Massachusetts residents will open at DoubleTree, 5400 Computer Dr. in Westborough. #COVID19MA
— Senate President Karen Spilka (@KarenSpilka) March 18, 2021
The site is a regional collaborative between Westboro, Ashland, Holliston, Hopkinton, Northboro and Southboro. No information about its opening date was immediately available.
Spilka thanked Gov. Charlie Baker for “honoring this request” for a new vaccination site in MetroWest.
This week Baker announced a new vaccine timeline for the state. All Massachusetts residents 16 years and older will become eligible for the shot on April 19.MORE NEWS: Snow In Boston Area Friday Likely Just Coating To 2 Inches Before Weekend Warmup
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.