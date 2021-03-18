BOSTON (CBS) — As Massachusetts prepares to move to Phase 4, Step 1 of its reopening plan next week, the state is also replacing its travel order with a new travel advisory starting Monday.
Anyone entering Massachusetts will no longer be required to fill out the travel form upon arrival. Instead, most travelers will be advised to quarantine, regardless of coronavirus case levels in the states from which they came.READ MORE: Clauvens Janvier Charged In Series Of Random, Unprovoked Attacks In Waltham
“The new travel advisory will urge all persons entering Massachusetts, including returning residents. . . to quarantine for 10 days upon their arrival if they have been out of the state for 24 hours or more,” Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration said in a statement.READ MORE: Weymouth Youth Cheer Facility COVID Cluster Includes 37 Cases From 14 Towns
The state listed the following exceptions to the new advisory:
- Anyone who is returning to Massachusetts after an absence of fewer than 24 hours.
- Travelers who have a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered up to 72 hours prior to their arrival in Massachusetts.
- Workers who enter Massachusetts to perform critical infrastructure functions (as specified by the Federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) while they are commuting to or from or while at work.
- Travelers who are fully vaccinated (i.e. who have received two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines OR who have received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 14 days or more ago and who do not have symptoms).
The state is also encouraging travelers to follow the CDC’s guidelines for travel.MORE NEWS: Astronauts Hope Future Moon Landing Can Lead To Human Life On Mars
The travel order was originally implemented in August. Violators faced fines of $500 per day if they did not fill out the travel form and comply with the restrictions.