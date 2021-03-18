BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Legislature is planning to move the deadline to file state taxes to May 17.
This would align Massachusetts with the new federal filing deadline announced by the IRS Wednesday. The extension will give the IRS time to process all tax returns. Last year’s tax deadline was pushed back to July due to the pandemic.
“The Senate and the House expect to include this in already moving legislation that addresses emergency paid leave, unemployment insurance, and tax relief on forgiven PPP loans,” state Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ron Mariano said in a statement Thursday.
“This tax flexibility, which was also authorized last year by the Legislature, will provide stability and ensure residents have time to prepare and file as we continue to weather the impacts of the pandemic.”