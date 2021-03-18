BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police added five violent suspects to its list of most wanted fugitives list.

Mario Garcia, Marvin Veiga, Alexander Keen Grant, Wesly Jordan Alcin, and Jeffrey Cancel-Muniz are all being sought by the MSP Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section.

Anyone who knows where any of the suspects are located is asked to immediately call 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).

“These men have taken the lives of others or have assaulted victims in ways that cause lasting physical or emotional damage, leaving holes in families and physical or emotional wounds that may never heal. They need to be brought to justice,” Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason said in a statement.

Garcia is wanted for a 1991 murder in Attleboro. A native of Gautemala, Garcia is now 49 years old described as 5’4” tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He has ties to Connecticut, Georgia and Utah in addition to his home country.

Veiga is wanted for murder and gun charges after an October 2020 shooting on Belmont Ave. in Brockton. A 31-year-old with numerous tattoos, Veiga is 5’6’ tall, about 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Grant is wanted for a 2012 sexual assault in Yarmouth. He allegedly provided alcohol to an underage victim and assaulted them. He is charged with statutory rape and indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over. Grant is described as 5’11” tall, 200 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Alcin’s warrant includes charges of armed assault with intent to murder, home invasion and a gun charge after a January shooting on Perkins Street in Salem that left a woman with nine gunshot wounds and a man with three. Both survived. Alcin is 23 years old and 5’10” tall, about 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Cancel-Muniz is wanted for aggravated rape with serious bodily injury, kidnapping and strangulation from a May 2020 incident in Deerfield. He is a Level 3 sex offender in violation of the state’s law requiring him to register. Cancel-Muniz, who goes by “Chillin” is 40 years old, six-feet tall and about 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

“They have killed, raped, or assaulted people before. We cannot give them the chance to do so again,” Mason said. “We need to take them off the streets, to pull them out of the dark corners where they try to hide, to track them, with the assistance of our federal and local law enforcement partners, wherever they run, even across borders and oceans.”