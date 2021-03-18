BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said it is possible the state could reach the goal of vaccinating 4 million people by the Fourth of July.
Baker told WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller he is hopeful that once that happens, things will finally get back to normal.
"I fully expect that we'll be able to get to the date (President Biden) talked about, July 4, in a very different place than we were the last Fourth of July and for most of the past year," Baker said.
Keller asked Baker what he’s learned over the last year of the COVID pandemic.
"If I've learned any lesson since the beginning of this pandemic it's that we should all be really careful about making absolute statements about much of anything," Baker said.
Baker and Keller also talked about reopening schools and the bumpy start to the vaccine rollout. You can watch the full interview Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WBZ-TV and CBSN Boston.