BOSTON (CBS) – A final vote to confirm Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as the next Labor Secretary is expected on Monday in Washington.
The Senate is set to finish its debate on Walsh's nomination Thursday afternoon, setting the stage for the final vote.
CBS News Congressional Correspondent Kris Van Cleave expects that to happen on Monday evening.
Walsh testified before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee back on February 4.
If confirmed, he would be the first union member to be Secretary of Labor in nearly 50 years.
Walsh was first elected mayor in 2013. Before that, he was a state representative for nearly 20 years and held leadership positions in multiple labor unions.
If and when Walsh officially steps down as mayor, Boston City Council President Kim Janey would become acting mayor.