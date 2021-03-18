WEATHER ALERT:Coating To 2 Inches Of Snow Expected Friday Morning In Southern New England
CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Marty Walsh

BOSTON (CBS) – A final vote to confirm Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as the next Labor Secretary is expected on Monday in Washington.

The Senate is set to finish its debate on Walsh’s nomination Thursday afternoon, setting the stage for the final vote.

READ MORE: Fairhaven Missing Man With Autism Found Safe

CBS News Congressional Correspondent Kris Van Cleave expects that to happen on Monday evening.

Walsh testified before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee back on February 4.

READ MORE: Snow In Boston Area Friday Likely Just Coating To 2 Inches Before Weekend Warmup

If confirmed, he would be the first union member to be Secretary of Labor in nearly 50 years.

Walsh was first elected mayor in 2013. Before that, he was a state representative for nearly 20 years and held leadership positions in multiple labor unions.

MORE NEWS: Google Has Big Expansion Plans For Kendall Square In Cambridge

If and when Walsh officially steps down as mayor, Boston City Council President Kim Janey would become acting mayor.

CBSBoston.com Staff