CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – While the coronavirus pandemic has made the future of office jobs uncertain, Google on Thursday affirmed it has big plans to expand its presence in Kendall Square. It’s part of an overall effort to create at least 10,000 more full-time jobs at the tech giant across the country this year.

Next year, Google will open its 3 Cambridge Center office, 14 floors of which will be occupied by the company. Google is also making more space in its existing 5 Cambridge Center and 4 Cambridge Center buildings.

“Google has more than 1,900 employees in Massachusetts, and will continue to invest in its long-term presence in Cambridge,” the company said in a statement.

According to The Boston Globe, the expansion plans will allow Google to double its workforce in the area.

Once the expansion is complete in Kendall Square, Google will have amassed more than 1 million square feet of office space in Cambridge.

“Google has been a great partner in Cambridge for over a decade, not only because of their commitment to producing jobs, innovation, and economic growth, but also for their corporate responsibility work at the local level,” said Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui in a statement. “Their support of the Cambridge Housing Authority, Margaret Fuller House, and other Cambridge organizations demonstrates their commitment to being good neighbors. The City looks forward to the benefits that their growth here will continue to bring to our community.”