BOSTON (CBS) — David Andrews is returning to the Patriots.

Though it appeared as though the free agent was going to depart New England, news broke Thursday night that he’s back in the mix for the Patriots.

Kim Jones of NFL Network and Mike Reiss of ESPN both broke the news. ESPN’s Field Yates reported that it’s a four-year deal.

It’s a four-year deal for David Andrews to return to the Patriots. https://t.co/TrbfpgVYfJ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 19, 2021

Andrews was reported to be out of New England’s plans after the team signed Ted Karras to a one-year deal. Andrews, however, must not have found the deal that he desired in free agency, leading to this reunion.

Andrews was an undrafted free agent signing by the Patriots in 2015, and he ended up making 11 starts at center that year. He started all 16 regular-season games and three playoff games in 2016, winning his first Super Bowl with the team. He was voted a captain in 2017, an honor he earned in each of the next three seasons as well.

The 28-year-old missed the entire 2019 season due to a pulmonary embolism. He returned in 2020, despite the concerns surrounding COVID-19, and started 12 games. He missed time due to a broken thumb that required surgery.

The move is merely the latest in what has been an extraordinarily active week for the Patriots. The team re-signed quarterback Cam Newton; traded for tackle Trent Brown; traded away tackle Marcus Cannon; signed two tight ends (Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry) and two wide receivers (Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne) on offense; signed Matt Judon, Jalen Mills, Henry Anderson, Davon Godchaux, and Montravius Adams on defense; re-signed former linebacker Kyle Van Noy and offensive lineman Ted Karras; re-signed Deatrich Wise and Nick Folk; traded tight end Ryan Izzo; and said farewell to the retiring Patrick Chung.