BOSTON (CBS) – As Massachusetts ramps up its COVID-19 vaccination schedule, some industries feel left behind.

Monday, when people over 60 and essential workers become eligible, barbers and hair stylists are not on the list.

“My father was just tested for COVID and he came positive,” said Robert Barbato, owner of Robert’s Barbershop in Natick.

He does not live with his father, and tested negative himself, but the experience makes him want a vaccination now more than ever. He doesn’t qualify until April 19, when the general public joins the pool.

“I don’t think it’s right. I think we should be vaccinated,” he said. “I’m still dealing with the public.“

Deli worker Cheryl Ferullo is among the grocery store workers who become eligible on Monday.

“As you see, this is the protection that we have,” Ferullo said, pointing to her face mask. “We pay for our own protection, and we have dealt with thousands of customers in a week.”

Ferullo is a shop steward with the union representing Stop and Shop workers. Grocery store workers were moved back behind teachers earlier this month. Union members are now pushing for designated vaccination days like educators have, or making shots available right in the stores where they work.

“We’re thankful that they finally recognized us, even though it took longer than we anticipated,” Ferullo said.

State officials are optimistic the pace is about to pick up, just as the Hynes Convention Center takes over for the Fenway Park clinic closing March 27.

“Between Gillette stadium, Hynes, and the Reggie Lewis, we could probably be doing close to 100,000 a week,” said Rodrigo Martinez with CIC Health, which runs the Hynes clinic. “So that starts to get you a sense like, then in 10 weeks, you could do one million.”

After a soft opening Thursday, the clinic at the Hynes is set to start giving shots Monday.