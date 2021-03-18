BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,857 new confirmed COVID cases and 27 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 574,135 while the total number of deaths is 16,426.
There were 106,850 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.93%.
There are 592 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday.
There are an estimated 25,630 active cases in Massachusetts.