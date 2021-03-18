BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts reported nearly 147 more cases of COVID-19 in schools this week than last week.
The report, which comes out on Thursday, reported 476 cases in a total of about 450,000 students in school and 193 school staff out of a total of 75,000 staff who are reporting to work. That's 669 cases of an estimated 525,000 total people in school districts across the state.
Last week, the state reported 377 student cases and 145 staff cases – a total of 522 cases – with about the same number of students and staff in public school buildings.
Although the number of high-risk towns increased this week to 20, many of the school-reported cases were not in those towns.
Some of the school districts with the highest number of cases Andover (8 students), Barnstable (9 students, 3 staff), Braintree (26 students), Brockton (4 students, 16 staff), Canton (9 students, 1 staff), Dennis-Yarmouth (12 students, 1 staff), Framingham (9 students, 2 staff), Hanover (6 students, 2 staff), Methuen (9 students, 1 staff), Melrose (7 students), Milford (9 students, 1 staff), North Attleboro (12 students, 1 staff), Quincy (11 students, 5 staff) and Shrewsbury (8 students, 3 staff).
Of those, only Barnstable, Methuen and Yarmouth also were listed as high-risk towns.
Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley is requiting elementary schools to have “full-time, in-person instruction five days per week” starting Monday, April 5. Middle schools will have to do the same by Wednesday, April 28.