BOSTON (CBS) – The number of communities in Massachusetts considered high risk for coronavirus infections has increased for the first time in about two months. As of Thursday, the number of towns in the high-risk red category is 20, up slightly from 14 last week.
As of Thursday, the number of towns in the high-risk red category is 20, up slightly from 14 last week.
State health officials categorize cities and towns as red, green, yellow or grey based on the daily rate of COVID-19 cases.
As of Thursday, the following communities are considered high risk:
Barnstable, Chicopee, Dighton, Douglas, Fall River, Freetown, Hanson, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lowell, Methuen, Millis, Plymouth, Revere, Rutland, Southwick, Sterling, Sutton, West Bridgewater and Yarmouth.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,857 new confirmed COVID cases and 27 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.