BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins canceled their morning skate in Buffalo on Thursday due to a player being entered into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.
The Bruins had been scheduled to skate at the KeyBank Center at 11:30 a.m., but just after 10 a.m., the team announced the news.
UPDATE: Today’s pregame skate at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY has been cancelled due to a Bruins player entering the league’s COVID-19 protocols.
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 18, 2021
It’s the second instance of the COVID-19 protocols affecting the Bruins in the past week. Forward Jake DeBrusk was placed in the COVID-19 protocols last week, though he quickly became available after his positive test was deemed to have been a false positive.
Thursday is set to be the first game of the season between Boston and Buffalo, after the Sabres’ season paused for about two weeks due to COVID-19.