Filed Under:Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, covid-19, NHL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins canceled their morning skate in Buffalo on Thursday due to a player being entered into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Bruins had been scheduled to skate at the KeyBank Center at 11:30 a.m., but just after 10 a.m., the team announced the news.

It’s the second instance of the COVID-19 protocols affecting the Bruins in the past week. Forward Jake DeBrusk was placed in the COVID-19 protocols last week, though he quickly became available after his positive test was deemed to have been a false positive.

Thursday is set to be the first game of the season between Boston and Buffalo, after the Sabres’ season paused for about two weeks due to COVID-19.