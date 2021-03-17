(MARE) – Felix and Felixiano are brothers of Caucasian and Hispanic descent. They are very close and play well together. Felix describes himself as a caring, friendly, funny boy who likes karate and is a good sharer. He loves to eat and will try almost anything, including vegetables! Felix identified basketball as his greatest talent and when he grows up, he wants to be a teacher or a firefighter. He is communicative, outgoing and likes to ask questions so that he knows what is going on around him. Felix enjoys school and has a strong desire to learn. He particularly enjoys math.

Felixiano describes himself as a boy who does the right thing and likes to play catch with his friends. Felixiano also enjoys playing basketball, video games, giving hugs, superheroes, cooking and playing outside. His favorite color is red and his favorite food is pancakes. When asked what he wants to be when he grows up, he said he wants to be a teenager. Others who know Felixiano say that he is a playful and curious boy who is eager to please, and is both endearing and imaginative. Felixiano is very smart and performs well in school. His teacher reports he is helpful in the classroom and gets along well with the other students.

Legally freed for adoption, Felix and Felixiano can be placed in a home of any constellation, with or without other children. Any prospective family must be open to maintaining relationships with the boys’ siblings and biological parents.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

